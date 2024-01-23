Georgia football signee bumped to 5-star status

2024 Georgia signee Chris Cole earned a five-star ranking from 247Sports in their final recruiting rankings for the cycle.

The athletic linebacker signed with the Bulldogs in December as a four-star recruit out of Salem High School (Virginia). However, now he has been bumped up to a five-star ranking. Chris Cole was rated as the No. 3 linebacker, the No. 1 player in Virginia and the No. 23 recruit overall in his class.

Cole (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) fits the bill of what Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann want at linebacker, as his length and speed standout above all.

Cole played both linebacker and wide receiver at Salem high while also running track. He owns the school record in the 60-meter hurdle.

Here’s a look at Cole’s high school highlight tape:

Coles is a part of an elite linebacker class for the Bulldogs, which also includes five-star 2024 signee Justin Williams and four-star signee Kristopher Jones. Will get our first look at UGA’s new signees when Georgia lines up for its annual spring scrimmage in April.

