Georgia football set to honor Mark Richt

The Georgia Bulldogs football program would not be where it is today without the hard work of former head coach Mark Richt.

Mark Richt has had some serious health issues recently, so it is about time that the Georgia football program and the University of Georgia honored Richt. Now, UGA has announced that it will honor Richt at halftime against the Missouri Tigers on Nov. 6.

Richt’s impact goes far beyond the football field. His commitment to faith, family, friends, and football helped shape the lives of many young men.

Mark Richt took the Georgia program to new heights. He finished with a 145-51 overall record in 15 seasons as UGA head coach.

He ranks among the all-time winningest SEC coaches and is considered along with Vince Dooley to be one of the top coaches in Georgia football program history. Richt helped Georgia win SEC Championships in 2002 and 2005.

Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt continues to work for the ACC Network. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs football program recovered from a disappointing decade in the 1990s under Richt. Now, the Dawgs have limitless potential under Kirby Smart. A top college football program is not built overnight and Richt provided stability that UGA needed.

