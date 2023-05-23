Georgia football senior wide receiver arrested in Athens

Another Georgia football player is facing a reckless driving charge.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested Tuesday by Athens-Clarke County police for reckless driving and speeding-maximum limits, both misdemeanors.

The Pompano Beach, Fla. native was booked into the Clarke County Jail at 4:33 p.m., according to the online booking report. He was released on $2,000 in bonds at 5:28 p.m.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was fifth on Georgia in receptions last season with 29 for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Another Georgia wide receiver, De’Nylon Morrisette, was arrested in Watkinsville two weeks ago for driving under the influence of drugs, driving too fast for conditions, driving after curfew, and following too closely.

More: 'Plenty of motivation' for Alabama after Georgia football's back-to-back national titles

Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and former Bulldog defensive tackle Jalen Carter were arrested in separate incidents that occurred in January for reckless driving and racing. Carter, the Eagles’ first-round draft pick, was charged in connection to the fatal car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Georgia did not immediately respond for comment about Rosemy-Jacksaint’s arrest.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint arrested