Who Georgia football is sending to 2023 SEC media days

The Georgia Bulldogs are sending three players to the 2023 SEC media days event. The defending SEC champions and back-to-back national champions will be the talk of the conference on July 18.

The 2023 SEC media days event is July 17-20. Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt will all be featured on July 18. SEC media days will be held at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Here is who the Georgia Bulldogs are sending to represent the team in Nashville:

Center Sedrick Van Pran

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs center Sedrick Van Pran attended the 2022 SEC media days event. Van Pran is a leader on Georgia’s offense and is one of the most important players on the team. He is a safe bet to be a preseason All-SEC selection.

Tight end Brock Bowers

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Brock Bowers has a chance to finish his career as the best tight end in college football history. Bowers doesn’t care about that though. He just wants to win a third consecutive national championship. Bowers deserves some time in the spotlight ahead of what could be his final year at Georgia.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kamari Lassiter is Georgia’s most surprising representative at SEC media days. However, he will play a critical role for the Bulldogs in 2023. Lassiter will be Georgia’s top outside cornerback and a leader in the secondary.

Head coach Kirby Smart

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As usual, Kirby Smart will be attending the SEC media days event. It will be interesting to hear what he says about Georgia’s level of motivation and the slew of off-the-field issues.

