Georgia football, the SEC's lone unbeaten, played like a No. 1 team in crushing Wildcats

The only unbeaten SEC team resides in Athens, the home of the reigning two-time national champions.

Georgia football‘s 2023 team finally played at the same level fans have grown accustomed to seeing from the Bulldogs' past two teams in pounding Kentucky 51-13 Saturday night in nationally televised beatdown on ESPN.

Brock Bowers had the apropos reaction after bouncing off a Kentucky player at the end of a 21-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter.

He flexed his muscles right there in the end zone.

The No. 1 Bulldogs after all flexed their collective muscles in their first real heavyweight matchup of the season after playing down to their opponents too much this season.

“It feels good to play our brand of football,” outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss said.

Carson Beck exited after that TD pass to Bowers — the fourth of the night for the quarterback who threw for a career-high 389 yards on 28 of 35 passing with one interception.

“He balled out,” Bowers said.

Punter Brett Thorson made his first appearance thereafter in the fourth quarter.

Georgia ended up with its most lopsided win against Kentucky since 59-17 in 2013.

Kentucky had 183 yards of total offense, its lowest since losing to a No. 1 Alabama 63-3 on Nov. 21, 2020.

“For years, Kentucky wanted be a physical team or at least try to match the Georgia physicality, run the ball,” said Bulldog inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who had 4 tackles and 1 ½ sacks. “It was an opportunity for us to man up.”

Georgia had 608 yards of total offense, its most since 615 against Missouri in 2020.

Kentucky had not allowed more than 328 in a game this season.

Georgia averaged 8.3 yards per play.

“They beat us in every area,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said at the start of his postgame press conference. “It is hard to come up with an opening statement after a beatdown like that. It has been a while. It doesn't feel good.”

Kentucky and Missouri began the day like Georgia — unbeaten, but LSU took care of the other Tigers.

Former Georgia safety Major Burns’ pick six made the 49-39 final score look deceptive in a game in which LSU scored 22 fourth-quarter points.

Granted, Georgia’s schedule hasn’t been loaded with powerhouse teams on the way to a 6-0 record, 3-0 in the SEC.

How much fun would that week two road game at Oklahoma have been? The Sooners are unbeaten after taking down Texas Saturday in a game SEC commissioner Greg Sankey attended the season before the rivals start play in the league.

Georgia’s offense made explosive plays to create separation with the Wildcats.

Georgia had ranked 41st nationally in offensive plays of 30 or more yards, according to cfbstats.com with 13. It had three Saturday — all in the first half — and eight passing plays of 20 or more yards. It averaged 4.8 of 20 or more per game entering.

“It felt like tonight we couldn’t go wrong,” Beck said. “Any play that was called, anything we did. We were able to execute at a high level.”

In the first half, Beck threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and then the senior receiver made a back-shoulder catch for a 30-yard gain. Beck found a wide open (somehow) Brock Bowers in a play that went for 49 yards.

“I think it’s a huge thing as far as a complete team win,” Beck said.

Coach Kirby Smart took some issue with that. Not for the offense, but he said the defensive numbers looked great, but their showing wasn't quite what he wanted.

Asked if he felt like his team looked like the No. 1 team, Smart was blunt.

“I don’t care,” he said. “I want to be the No. 1 team at the end of the year. The goal is to get there as a competitor.”

Smart shifted into coachspeak in a game where there were plenty of positive vibes afterward.

“In the SEC, humility is a week away,” Smart said.

Even if a week away is Vanderbilt, 0-3 in the SEC and 2-5 overall.

Smart added something when asked about the identity of this team after the Bulldogs looked like Mike Tyson while rolling out to a 34-7 lead.

“We can take a punch, and we can give a punch,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: 'They beat us in every area.' Georgia football finds groove again