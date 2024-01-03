Georgia football secondary takes a hit with transfer portal entry

Georgia football took a hit for its 2024 secondary when a player expected to be in the mix for a starting job announced he's entering the transfer portal.

Rising redshirt sophomore Julian Humphrey posted Tuesday night on X, formerly Twitter, that he's on the move.

The Webster, Texas product had seen his playing time bump up considerably in the win against Missouri before he was lost for what turned out to be a season-ending upper body injury in a week 10 win against Ole Miss. He did not play against Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Alabama or Florida State.

More: Is Brock Bowers going to the NFL Draft? Georgia football TE announces his decision

More: Why winning mattered to Georgia football on a non-playoff stage in an era of opt-outs

“He's a talented football player,” coach Kirby Smart said before the injury. “He's got really good speed, good football instincts and plays the ball well in the air."

Humphrey was in position to step in as a starting cornerback with possible first-round NFL draft pick Kamari Lassiter departing.

First-year defensive backs coach Donte Williams will have returning starter Daylen Everette and five-star freshman Ellis Robinson among his options at corner now along with rising sophomore Daniel Harris who had announced he was entering the transfer portal but never did and then said he was staying.

Georgia also lost cornerbacks Nyland Green and AJ Harris to the transfer portal in recent weeks.

Humphrey had 11 tackles and a pass breakup in nine games. He was targeted six times against Ole Miss, giving up only two receptions, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He stepped up when we needed him to step up and he showed his ability to cover,” safety Malaki Starks said. “He just has to keep chopping just like everybody else.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football DB Julian Humphrey entering transfer portal