Georgia football All-SEC defender makes decision on 2024 season

Georgia football junior inside linebacker Smael Mondon is returning for the 2024 season, keeping a veteran presence at a position with plenty of young talent, a source confirmed to the Athens Banner-Herald on Friday evening.

Mondon, a second team All-SEC selection, tied for the team lead in tackles this season with 68 and led the team during the national championship season in 2022 with 76.

Mondon’s decision was first reported by On3.com.

In 2023, Mondon is second on the team with 19 quarterback pressures and tied for third in sacks with three.

More: Ryan Puglisi had 'deep-rooted faith' in Georgia football despite Dylan Raiola recruitment

More: Georgia football OC Mike Bobo set for pay raises, but is a bigger increase on the way?

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Paulding County product is listed as the No. 5 off-ball linebacker among prospective 2024 draft prospects by ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Georgia starting inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson will enter the transfer portal, 247Sports reported on Thursday. Dumas-Johnson has not announced that decision.

Freshmen inside linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson have combined for 48 tackles this season.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football LB Smael Mondon makes decision for 2024 season