Georgia football schedule for 2024 is set: Here’s who the Bulldogs play

Come and get it! Georgia football’s 2024 opponents and game sites will become official Wednesday night

Schedule releases make a lot of noise these days in the world of sports.

NFL teams go all out to go viral with their videos.

The SEC brought fans a special edition “SEC Now: 2024 Football Opponents Reveal,” on Wednesday night on the SEC Network.

There were leaks earlier in the day, but it will all be out there for the first season of an expanded 16-team league.

Here’s the way Georgia’s SEC schedule looks as far as opponents and where the games will be played. Dates of games will be announced later this year.

Georgia football 2024 schedule

vs. Florida in Jacksonville

This story will be updated when opponents are released

Nonconference games already set for UGA football

Aug. 31 vs. Clemson in Atlanta

Sept. 7 vs. Tennessee Tech

Nov. 23 vs. UMass

Nov. 30 vs. Georgia Tech

