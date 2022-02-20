Georgia Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Georgia football schedule 2022: Who do the Bulldogs miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Georgia Football Schedule

Sept 10 Samford

Sept 17 at South Carolina

Sept 24 Kent State

Oct 1 at Missouri

Oct 8 Auburn

Oct 15 Vanderbilt

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 Tennessee

Nov 12 at Mississippi State

Nov 19 at Kentucky

Nov 26 Georgia Tech

Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bulldogs miss from the SEC West?

There’s no real complaining about who the defending national champions get from the West. There’s no sure-thing layup against anyone from the division, but playing Auburn at home and going to Mississippi State isn’t all that awful.

That means Georgia misses Alabama and Texas A&M – it’ll take that deal. Missing the Ole Miss offense along with LSU and Arkansas is just fine.

Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: The road games …

They’re about as easy as they can possibly get for an SEC team.

The two most dangerous games away from Athens aren’t even real road dates. The opener against Oregon might as well be a home game in Atlanta, and the Florida showdown is, as always, in Jacksonville.

South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, Kentucky. Again, all things considered, that’s a light and breezy road run for a team with national championship dreams.

Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Don’t blame the regular season schedule if Georgia isn’t back in the College Football Playoff.

Again, no Alabama and no Texas A&M is the big break, and consider it an upset if the Dawgs aren’t favored in every game – assuming there’s not a meltdown of some sort.

As long as the team can maintain its focus against Mississippi State and Kentucky coming off what should be fun East battles with Florida and Tennessee, all should be just fine.

