Georgia football in the running for ESPN Jr. 300 safety Elliot Washington

2023 four-star safety Elliot Washington has Georgia football among his top-10 schools.

Washington is an 2023 Under Armour All-America selection and is listed in ESPN’s junior 300, which is made up of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 cycle.

Washington (5-foot-11.5, 190 pounds) will choose among Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, South Carolina, Indiana, Michigan State and Maryland.

The Venice High School prospect out of Venice, Fla., is rated as the No. 18 safety, the No. 44 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 196 prospect overall in his class, per 247Sports Composite.

Wilson visited the Bulldogs in June after being offered by Georgia in May.

Wilson is also a track star at Venice High School where he clocked a blistering 10.89 100 meter this spring as only a sophomore.

Georgia currently holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in 2023 behind Oklahoma.

We know coach Kirby Smart loves speed, so keep Washington’s name in the loop moving forward.

