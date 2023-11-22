Georgia football remains No. 1. Here’s who joins Bulldogs in the CFP rankings top four

Georgia football stayed on top of the CFP rankings for the second straight week Tuesday night.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will huddle again in Grapevine, Texas early next week and produce a top 25 before the rankings that matter most are revealed on Sunday Dec. 3.

The 11-0 Bulldogs are sitting pretty for now heading into Saturday night’s 7:30 p.m. rivalry game at Georgia Tech.

With five unbeaten Power Five teams remaining, things could get interesting if No. 8 Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC championship game on Dec. 2.

Here’s how the committee ranked the other unbeatens Tuesday night: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Washington and No. 5 Florida State.

Only four teams make the playoff.

Ohio State-Michigan play Saturday at noon in Ann Arbor.

Georgia is playing its best down the stretch, thumping Florida 43-20 and then coming out unscathed against three straight ranked opponents, sliding by No. 9 Missouri 30-21, hammering No. 12 Ole Miss 52-17 and crushing No. 21 Tennessee 38-10.

Florida State is missing starting quarterback Jordan Travis with a season-ending leg injury. It plays rival Florida at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Gators will be missing its own starting quarterback, Graham Mertz, due to a collarbone injury.

The Seminoles play No. 10 Louisville in the ACC Championship game next week.

Other playoff contenders with games worth watching on rivalry weekend:

-No. 6 Oregon hosting No. 16 Oregon State Friday night at 8:30 p.m. The Ducks can clinch a Pac-12 title spot with a win.

-No. 8 Texas is home against Texas Tech at 7:30 p.m.

-Alabama travels to Auburn for a 3:30 p.m. game

-Washington is at Washington State for the Apple Cup at 4 p.m.

