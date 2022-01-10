Georgia football releases national championship hype video

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide are ready to play for the national championship. There aren’t many better folks to get Georgia fans fired up for the big game than former UGA running back Terrell Davis.

Terrell Davis knows a lot about playing for championships. Davis, who played at UGA from 1991-1994, won a pair of Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. Davis was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXII.

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Terrell Davis gets Dawg fans hyped for the national championship game. Mike Powell/ALLSPORT

If Georgia Bulldog nation is not excited already, then Terrell Davis and Georgia football’s hype video will change that:

Georgia players have put is so much work to get to this moment. Fans should be proud of this Georgia team no matter what happens in the national championship against Alabama.

It’s time for Georgia football to finish the drill.

