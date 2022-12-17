Georgia football recruits expecting to sign and enroll early

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have another elite recruiting class in the pipeline. The Bulldogs have a lot of talent that will be participating in spring classes and spring practice.

Georgia currently has the second-ranked class of 2023 in the country. Georgia currently has 23 commitments. 14 of Georgia’s 23 commitments are expected to enroll early.

Who are Georgia’s commits that expect to enroll early?

Edge rusher Gabriel Harris

Four-star edge rusher Gabriel Harris is expected to enroll early at Georgia. The No. 88 recruit in the class of 2023 is the No. 15 player at his position. Harris committed to Georgia back in April.

I am officially enrolling early at the University of Georgia🐶 #GoDawgs #GodIsGood🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1yVPabVmxm — Gabriel Harris Jr (@gabegokrazy) December 15, 2022

Linebacker CJ Allen

Four-star linebacker CJ Allen plays high school football for Lamar County Comprehensive. He is the fifth-ranked player at his position and the No. 78 overall player in the class of 2023.

I will be officially enrolling early at the University of Georgia🐶 #GoDawgs — ᴄᴊ ᴀʟʟᴇɴ ✍🏾 (@therealcjay1) December 12, 2022

Wide receiver Tyler Williams

Speedy four-star receiver Tyler Williams plans to enroll early at Georgia. Williams committed to Georgia in September.

I will be officially early enrolling at The University of Georgia!!! #GoDawgs — Tyler Williams (@Ty_Williams04) December 9, 2022

Wider receiver Anthony Evans

Story continues

Four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans recently flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Georgia a few weeks ago. Evans is the No. 35 receiver in the class of 2023.

Last day of high school ‼️ Next Chapter @GeorgiaFootball starts tomorrow 🙏🏽‼️#GoDawgs — ⚡️⚡️Anthony (AE3)Evans III⚡️⚡️ (@AnthonyEvansIII) December 16, 2022

Tight end Pearce Spurlin

Georgia four-star tight end commit Pearce Spurlin has excellent size and is great at winning jump balls. Spurlin is ready to get to Athens!

Rest of Georgia's early enrollees

The complete list of Georgia’s early enrollees is per DawgNation. Crazy things can always happen in recruiting, but here’s the 14 recruits who are expected to enroll early.

The list is in order of 247Sports recruiting rankings for each player.

Five-star cornerback AJ Harris

Four-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba

Four-star safety Joenel Aguero

Four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson

Four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling

Four-star linebacker CJ Allen

Four-star receiver Tyler Williams

Four-star edge rusher Gabriel Harris

Four-star tight end Pearce Spurlin

Four-star tight end Lawson Luckie

Four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett

Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II

Four-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes

Three-star offensive guard Joshua Miller

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire