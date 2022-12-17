Georgia football recruits expecting to sign and enroll early
The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have another elite recruiting class in the pipeline. The Bulldogs have a lot of talent that will be participating in spring classes and spring practice.
Georgia currently has the second-ranked class of 2023 in the country. Georgia currently has 23 commitments. 14 of Georgia’s 23 commitments are expected to enroll early.
Who are Georgia’s commits that expect to enroll early?
Edge rusher Gabriel Harris
Four-star edge rusher Gabriel Harris is expected to enroll early at Georgia. The No. 88 recruit in the class of 2023 is the No. 15 player at his position. Harris committed to Georgia back in April.
I am officially enrolling early at the University of Georgia🐶 #GoDawgs #GodIsGood🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1yVPabVmxm
— Gabriel Harris Jr (@gabegokrazy) December 15, 2022
Linebacker CJ Allen
Four-star linebacker CJ Allen plays high school football for Lamar County Comprehensive. He is the fifth-ranked player at his position and the No. 78 overall player in the class of 2023.
I will be officially enrolling early at the University of Georgia🐶 #GoDawgs
— ᴄᴊ ᴀʟʟᴇɴ ✍🏾 (@therealcjay1) December 12, 2022
Wide receiver Tyler Williams
Speedy four-star receiver Tyler Williams plans to enroll early at Georgia. Williams committed to Georgia in September.
I will be officially early enrolling at The University of Georgia!!! #GoDawgs
— Tyler Williams (@Ty_Williams04) December 9, 2022
Wider receiver Anthony Evans
Four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans recently flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Georgia a few weeks ago. Evans is the No. 35 receiver in the class of 2023.
Last day of high school ‼️ Next Chapter @GeorgiaFootball starts tomorrow 🙏🏽‼️#GoDawgs
— ⚡️⚡️Anthony (AE3)Evans III⚡️⚡️ (@AnthonyEvansIII) December 16, 2022
Tight end Pearce Spurlin
Georgia four-star tight end commit Pearce Spurlin has excellent size and is great at winning jump balls. Spurlin is ready to get to Athens!
I am early enrolling!! Cannot wait!🙏🏼🐶 @coach_thartley @KirbySmartUGA
— Pearce Spurlin III (@PearceSpurlin) December 12, 2022
Rest of Georgia's early enrollees
The complete list of Georgia’s early enrollees is per DawgNation. Crazy things can always happen in recruiting, but here’s the 14 recruits who are expected to enroll early.
The list is in order of 247Sports recruiting rankings for each player.
Five-star cornerback AJ Harris
Four-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba
Four-star safety Joenel Aguero
Four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson
Four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling
Four-star tight end Lawson Luckie
Four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II
Four-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes
Three-star offensive guard Joshua Miller