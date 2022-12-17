Georgia football recruits expecting to sign and enroll early

James Morgan
·2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have another elite recruiting class in the pipeline. The Bulldogs have a lot of talent that will be participating in spring classes and spring practice.

Georgia currently has the second-ranked class of 2023 in the country. Georgia currently has 23 commitments. 14 of Georgia’s 23 commitments are expected to enroll early.

Who are Georgia’s commits that expect to enroll early?

Edge rusher Gabriel Harris

Four-star edge rusher Gabriel Harris is expected to enroll early at Georgia. The No. 88 recruit in the class of 2023 is the No. 15 player at his position. Harris committed to Georgia back in April.

Linebacker CJ Allen

Four-star linebacker CJ Allen plays high school football for Lamar County Comprehensive. He is the fifth-ranked player at his position and the No.  78 overall player in the class of 2023.

Wide receiver Tyler Williams

Speedy four-star receiver Tyler Williams plans to enroll early at Georgia. Williams committed to Georgia in September.

Wider receiver Anthony Evans

Four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans recently flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Georgia a few weeks ago. Evans is the No. 35 receiver in the class of 2023.

Tight end Pearce Spurlin

Georgia four-star tight end commit Pearce Spurlin has excellent size and is great at winning jump balls. Spurlin is ready to get to Athens!

Rest of Georgia's early enrollees

The complete list of Georgia’s early enrollees is per DawgNation. Crazy things can always happen in recruiting, but here’s the 14 recruits who are expected to enroll early.

The list is in order of 247Sports recruiting rankings for each player.

  • Five-star cornerback AJ Harris

  • Four-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba

  • Four-star safety Joenel Aguero

  • Four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson

  • Four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling

  • Four-star linebacker CJ Allen

  • Four-star receiver Tyler Williams

  • Four-star edge rusher Gabriel Harris

  • Four-star tight end Pearce Spurlin

  • Four-star tight end Lawson Luckie

  • Four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett

  • Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II

  • Four-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes

  • Three-star offensive guard Joshua Miller

 

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

