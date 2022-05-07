Georgia football recruiting: Dawgs offer DL Jamarrion Harkless

Georgia football recruiting has extended a scholarship offer to class of 2023 defensive line prospect Jamarrion Harkless. The Bulldogs’ offer to Harkless turned heads around the college football recruiting community as Harkless was unranked on many sites at the time.

Georgia offered Harkless, who is ranked as a three-star prospect on 247Sports, on April 13. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive tackle received offers from LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, and Michigan in the two days following Harkless’ offer from Georgia.

Harkless plays football for Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky. Will he look to stay in-state and attend Louisville or Kentucky?

Harkless has received immense recruiting attention since the 2021 high school football season. Before 2022, Harkless only had one scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky. Now, he has his choice of several of the top programs in the country.

The three-star defensive tackle announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter:

Blessed to receive an offer from Georgia!🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Rdr4WPDzDb — Jamarrion Harkless (@JamarrionHarkl2) April 13, 2022

