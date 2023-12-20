Georgia football recruiting class 2023: Meet Bulldogs' early signees

Welcome to the Georgia football signing day live updates tracker.

Keep it here throughout Wednesday for a class that starts the day with 27 players committed.

This is the beginning of the early signing period (which has supplanted the February signing period as the primary time for players to sign) that runs through Friday.

Barring a surprise flip, the Georgia football recruiting class is pretty well set and has been for a long time.

Only three of the expected signees committed since September, the last came on Nov. 15.

The class includes 11 players ranked in the top 100 in the 247Sports Composite and players hailing from 14 different states.

Twenty-one players who will sign are already on campus as early enrollees.

Coach Kirby Smart and select players will be available this afternoon to talk Orange Bowl and signing day for what’s expected to be the nation’s No. 1 ranked recruiting haul.

Georgia football recruiting class 2024

Stay here for updates throughout the day.

