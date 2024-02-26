Georgia football raiding rival's staff to fill running backs coach opening

Kirby Smart is poised to turn to a rival staff for the next Georgia football running backs coach.

Georgia Tech’s Josh Crawford, who coached at five different high schools in the state, is expected to fill the vacancy created when Dell McGee was hired as Georgia State head coach, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports was first to report.

Crawford worked under former Georgia quality control coach Buster Faulkner in his one season at Georgia Tech and spent two seasons at Western Kentucky where he was co-offensive coordinator for a season and coached receivers for two.

Crawford’s name for a Georgia opening first surfaced for the wide receivers opening that was filled by hiring former UGA offensive coordinator James Coley off South Carolina’s staff. Georgia has yet to announce either are joining the staff.

“Josh is not only one of the most respected wide receivers coaches in the country, but he is also one of college football’s most well-known and respected coaches at any position amongst high school coaches here in the state of Georgia,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said when Crawford was hired. “He has a long track record of success as a high school coach here in our state.”

Crawford has master’s degrees from Georgia (2012) and Valdosta State (2020) and graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta where he played running back from 2004-06.

The Montrose, Ala. native was an offensive high school assistant coach at Greater Atlanta Christian, Jefferson County, Colquitt County, Lee County and Valdosta, winning a total of three 6A state titles.

Crawford, 39, coached NFL wide receiver Darius Slayton at GAC and NFL draft prospect Jaheim Bell at Valdosta.

