Georgia football’s quarterback room for 2023 season

With Stetson Bennett gone, Kirby Smart has a decision to make at the quarterback position.

Will it be Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton lining up under Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia’s two-year starter at center who recently announced he’ll be returning to Athens in 2023.

If I had to guess right now, I’d expect Beck to be the starter when Georgia opens the season against UT-Martin in September. He was the No. 2 all year behind Bennett and will be entering his fourth year in Athens.

Georgia has three guys who were all highly recruited passers out of high school. Let’s take a look at the quarterback room for 2023:

Carson Beck

Year: Redshirt junior

As a recruit: Class of 2020, 4-star, No. 5 ranked pro-style quarterback

Brock Vandagriff

Year: Redshirt sophomore

As a recruit: Class of 2021, 5-star, No. 4 ranked quarterback

Gunner Stockton

Year: Redshirt freshman

As a recruit: Class of 2022, 4-star, No. 7 ranked quarterback

