Georgia football QB Carson Beck on Orange Bowl and 'the biggest decision of my life'

Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck brought some holiday cheer to kids in Athens on Sunday.

He also provided at least a little for Bulldog fans.

Beck said he will play in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Florida State but wasn’t ready to say if he’s coming back for the 2024 season.

"Yes, I am playing in the game," Beck said. "Obviously as far the decision goes, I'm not sure yet. Just actively thinking, but right now focused on trying to beat Florida State."

He said he didn't know when his decision would come. The NFL deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 15.

"There's not really a timeline," he said.

He’s certainly gotten his share of questions about that when he’s out and about in Athens.

“Every day,” he said at an appearance where he teamed up with Academy Sports + Outdoors at the Atlanta Highway location. “It’s been a hot one.”

In his first season as starter, the fourth-year junior led Georgia to an unbeaten regular season before losing in the SEC championship game to Alabama.

He’s fourth in the nation in passing yards with 3,738, but not projected by most analysts as a first-round NFL draft pick should he turn pro.

“It’s the biggest decision of my life,” Beck said. “Just continue with that and… focus on the game.”

Reporters invited to the event set up by Academy and ESM, Beck's marketing representative, were told that Beck would answer questions centered on the event with the kids.

Beck and Academy surprised 15 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens each with a $200 gift card for the holidays. Beck added an additional $135 himself.

As far as getting ready for the bowl game, Beck said he's taken part in practices already that he called "very laid back, very chill. As we get closer to the game, we'll start to attack more and really start to lock in on Florida State and our opponent. Really, the last two weeks have really been about us and trying to fix the little things we can improve on."

He said the Bulldogs will begin bowl preparations in earnest starting on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football QB Carson Beck on whether he's playing in Orange Bowl