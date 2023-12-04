Georgia football QB Brock Vandagriff set to enter transfer portal, per report

Brock Vandagriff, the redshirt sophomore Georgia football backup quarterback, is entering the transfer portal, he posted on social media on Monday afternoon.

The former Prince Avenue Christian star said he will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

"I am excited for the opportunities that are ahead of me," he posted on Instagram. "All of this would not be possible without my Lord and Savior, helping to guide me along the way."

Vandagriff thanked his Georgia teammates, coaches, trainers and staff "for helping to shape me into the man I am today. The friendships and relationships built over the past three 3 years have played a huge role in my life and will continue to do so down the road."

Vandagriff has played in eight games as a backup this season to starter Carson Beck who won a competition for the job to replace Stetson Bennett as starter this offseason.

More: Kirby Smart says Georgia football will 'be up' for Orange Bowl after playoff snub

More: Fran Brown on whether he will coach with Georgia football in Orange Bowl

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Vandagriff completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for 46 yards on 5 carries.

The former five-star recruit was once committed to Oklahoma when current Southern Cal Lincoln Riley was head coach.

He would join a quarterback transfer market that now includes Ohio State’s Kyle McCord and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel.

Vandagriff entering the transfer portal could be a sign that Beck is trending towards returning in 2024. He’s viewed as a rising draft prospect who is the No. 6 quarterback on ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s position rankings.

Vandagriff played three games as a reserve in 2022 and in two games in 2021.

Georgia has redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton still on roster and has commitments from five-star Dylan Raiola from Buford and four-star Ryan Puglisi from Avon, Conn.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football QB Brock Vandagriff to enter transfer portal