Georgia football practice report: What we saw and heard from the Bulldogs in practice No. 2

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart gave exactly the type of response you might expect when he was asked his assessment of the Bulldogs' first practice this week.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Smart said. “It’s just a step by step, day by day. Don’t put one foot too far ahead of the other.”

Practice No. 2 for the Bulldogs came Thursday afternoon.

Reporters got 19 minutes to view practice, which is a rare occurrence considering practices during the season are closed pretty much all the time.

Here are observations on a sunny day with temperatures in the upper 70s:

Mykel Williams' future role?

Mykel Williams is being used in an outside linebacker role, but he’s still a defensive lineman also.

The first two outside backers during position work were Chaz Chambliss and Sam M’Pemba followed by Gabe Harris Jr. and Damon Wilson and then freshman Quintavious Johnson and walk-on Sam Shurtleff. Then in the back (unless I got there when they already started the drill) were Williams and freshman defensive lineman Joseph-Jonah Ajonye, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds.

An extra eye on the Georgia secondary?

Will Muschamp, now a defensive analyst, was hanging with former Bulldogs defensive back Tykee Smith in the middle of the defensive field. Muschamp had his eyes on the cornerbacks and new defensive backs coach Donte Williams.

Williams, like his players, wore a helmet as he got in the thick of things with his players during drills.

The order of the cornerbacks: Julian Humphrey, Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris, Chris Peal and freshman Ondre Evans who went airborne and brought down a ball tossed his way.

First safeties with coordinator Travaris Robinson

Looked like Justyn Rhett and Alabama transfer Jake Pope were the first safeties to go with new co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson in a scoop and score drill. They were followed by Joenel Aguero and JaCorey Thomas and Kyron Jones and walk-on Grant Briscoe. Freshman KJ Bolden was near the back of the line.

Safety Malaki Starks wasn’t spotted after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

Georgia wide receiver update

The top wide receivers in a period with the quarterbacks were Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith, with Oscar Delp the top tight end. Lovett in particular stood out, making several nice catches while Bell hauled in a pass downfield from Carson Beck.

Miami transfer Colbie Young, Anthony Evans, Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys and tight end Lawson Luckie were with the second group. Evans and walk-on Luke Bennett had drops while freshman Sacovie White slid near the sideline to try to make a catch.

Ladd McConkey was a spectator. Rara Thomas is being held out of some practice work due to his foot injury.

Other Georgia football observations

Senior Xavier Truss was running with the first team offensive line at right tackle with freshman Monroe Freeling with the second team.

The running backs working with new position coach Josh Crawford: Trevor Etienne, Roderick Robinson, freshman Chauncey Bowens and walk-on Len’Neth Whitehead from Athens Academy.

New (old) wide receivers coach James Coley was in midseason form, barking to his guys: “Where are you guys going, (expletive)?” Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was pointed, too: "Catch the (expletive) ball!”

Georgia football newcomer jersey numbers

1 RB Trevor Etienne

1 CB Ellis Robinson

2 WR Nitro Tuggle

4 S KJ Bolden

9 WR Colbie Young

12 QB Ryan Puglisi

13 WR Michael Jackson

15 CB Demello Jones

16 WR London Humphreys

16 ILB Justin Williams

18 ILB Chris Cole

18 WR Sacovie White

22 S Jake Pope

23 CB Ondre Evans

23 TE Jaden Reddell

28 ILB Kris Jones

33 RB Chauncey Bowens

51 OL Malachi Toliver

52 OL Michael Uini

58 OL Marques Easley

75 OL Daniel Calhoun

79 OL Nyier Daniels

82 TE Colton Heinrich

92 DL Jordan Thomas

94 DL Xzavier McLeod

95 DL Nnamdi Ogboko

99 DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

