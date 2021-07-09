Georgia football player card: RB Anthony Summey

Running Back Anthony Summey (No. 28):

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210 pounds

Hometown: Ocean Township, New Jersey

High School: St. Peter’s Preparatory High School

Georgia Bulldogs running back Anthony Summey has not seen playing time during his two-year career in Athens. He primarily serves as a scout team running back.

Summey came to the University of Georgia as a two-star recruit as a member of the class of 2019. Summey redshirted in 2019.

He played high school football at St. Peter’s Preparatory. Summey plays with a steady style, but lacks game-changing speed.

The Ocean Township, New Jersey, native is expected to compete with Kendall Milton, Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards for playing time. Kirby Smart and Georgia have a stacked and experienced running back room heading into the 2021 college football season.

Here’s a look at how Summey initially committed to the University of Georgia as a preferred walk-on:

100% C O M M I T T E D‼️#GoDawgs🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/xL52hu8y5M — Anthony Summey (@AnthonySummey) February 3, 2019