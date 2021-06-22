Georgia football player card: QB Jackson Muschamp

Jackson Muschamp, Quarterback (No. 14):

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

High School: Hammond School

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt freshman quarterback Jackson Muschamp originally committed to Colorado State, but decided to commit to the University of Georgia as a preferred walk-on.

He did not play as a freshman and took a redshirt in 2020.

Jackson Muschamp is the son of Georgia defensive analyst and former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. Jackson is a big part of the reason why Will Muschamp decided to come to Athens following his dismissal at South Carolina.

Jackson Muschamp is following in the footsteps of his dad, who walked on to the team in Athens. Will Muschamp played at Georgia from 1991-1994. Much like Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp played safety for UGA. The two coach barely missed playing in Athens together as Kirby Smart played with Georgia from 1995-1998.

Georgia’s quarterback room has a lot of depth this season and beyond. JT Daniels is projected to start at quarterback for the Dawgs. Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett, and Brock Vandagriff are considered the top competitors at back-up quarterback.

Georgia defensive analyst Will Muschamp on the sideline during the Georgia G-Day Spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald)