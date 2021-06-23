Georgia football player card: QB Carson Beck

Carson Beck, Quarterback (No. 15):

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

High School: Mandarin High School

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Beck got the majority of the reps for the Black team in the spring game. Beck gained valuable experience and played pretty well, finishing the contest with 236 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He went 22 of 31 on his passing attempts.

Beck picked up a redshirt as a freshman. He played late against the Missouri Tigers in 2020, but did not have a chance to throw a pass. Look for him to see more action in 2021.

Beck enrolled early at the University of Georgia. He was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020. Additionally, before coming to Athens, Beck competed at the prestigious 2019 Elite 11 camp.

Will Beck begin the season as Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback? He will face some talented opposition. Georgia’s quarterback position has impressive depth this season with Brock Vandagriff, Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett ready to step in if J.T. Daniels suffers an injury.

