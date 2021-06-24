Georgia football player card: LB Trezmen Marshall

Trezmen Marshall, Linebacker (No. 15):

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6-1

Weight: 230 pounds

Hometown: Homerville, Georgia

High School: Clinch County High School

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Trezmen Marshall played in three of Georgia’s 10 games in 2020 and picked up a redshirt. Marshall primarily has a special teams role for the Bulldogs.

Marshall dealt with a shoulder injury (torn labrum) after 2020 season opener against Arkansas. Marshall played when he could, but knew he would require surgery, which he had before the South Carolina game last season.

He did not record a tackle during the 2020 season. In 2019, Marshall recorded five tackles including a key tackle on the kickoff against Texas A&M.

Marshall came to Athens as a four-star recruit who was widely considered a top-100 prospect. He enrolled early at the University of Georgia and participated in 2019 spring practice.

In 2021, Marshall will look to earn playing time as a linebacker in Georgia’s defensive rotation. He will face stout competition, but he has the talent to make a difference.

Before coming to the UGA, Marshall dominated public school Class-A football en route to winning three state titles in four seasons. He played inside linebacker, quarterback/running back, defensive end and fullback.

As you can imagine, Marshall has some dominant high school tape.

Marshall was the best player on the field on every play in high school. Now, he’s fighting for playing time along Georgia’s elite defense. Dan Lanning plays a lot of guys, so don’t be surprised if Marshall works his way into the lineup next season.

List

UGA football returns 2 of SEC's top offensive linemen

April 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (33) is taken to the ground by linebacker Trezmen Marshall (15) during the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports