Georgia football player card: DB William Poole

William Poole, Defensive Back (No. 31):

Class: Senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

High School: Hapeville Charter High School

Georgia Bulldogs senior defensive back William Poole saw action in six of Georgia’s ten games in 2020. The Atlanta, Georgia, native has played in 22 total games throughout his Georgia career and has accumulated 13 career tackles.

Poole came to the University of Georgia as a four-star recruit. Poole redshirted in 2019 when he played against Murray State, Arkansas State, and Georgia Tech and recorded three tackles.

He saw a good amount playing time a sophomore in 2018. That season he played in eight games and secured ten total tackles.

Poole and fellow Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith were teammates at Hapeville Charter.

Georgia is looking less thin in the secondary following the additions of West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith and Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick.

The Dawgs have Kelee Ringo, Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, and more returning at cornerback. Georgia’s defensive front is expected to be elite once again next season.

Sep 8, 2018; Columbia, SC, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back William Poole (31) brings down South Carolina Gamecocks running back Ty’Son Williams (27) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

