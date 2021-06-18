Georgia football player card: DB Lovasea Carroll

Lovasea Carroll, Defensive Back (No. 12):

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Hometown: Warrenton, Georgia

High School: IMG Academy

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lovasea Carroll changed positions during his first year on campus with Georgia. Carroll enrolled early at Georgia after being a highly touted four-star running back recruit out of high school powerhouse IMG Academy.

IMG Academy’s Xavier Terrell (5) runs in a touchdown against Ravenwood next to Lovasea Carroll (6) during the second half at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean

Carroll will have a good mentor to help him with the difficulties he will face with his position change. Incoming Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick is a former five-star recruit that began his college football career at wide receiver. Kendrick seamlessly transitioned to cornerback as a sophomore at Clemson and is a top prospect for the 2022 NFL draft.

Georgia started Ameer Speed and Jalen Kimber in the spring game, but the secondary will look much different to open the season.

Kirby Smart brought in additional competition at defensive back, including Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick, Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage, and West Virgnia transfer Tykee Smith. Former five-star recruit Kelee Ringo figures to compete for playing time as well.

Georgia is no longer as desperate at the defensive back position. The Bulldogs could play Carroll at running back in the future. It will be a storyline to watch over Carroll’s career

The Warrenton, Georgia, product played Warren County High School before attending IMG Academy.

List