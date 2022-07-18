Georgia football places two on Maxwell Award watch list

The 2022 Maxwell Award watch list has been revealed.

This award, named after Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, is given out annually to the person deemed the best college football player of the year by sportscasters, sportswriters, and coaches. 85 different players across the college football nation have been placed on this seasons watch list.

Two of those players are Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers will only be a sophomore next season but was surely America’s top tight end in 2021. He was easily Georgia’s biggest offensive weapon last season and reeled in 56 catches for 882 yards, 13 receiving touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown en route to being named a member of the Associated Press and Coaches’ All-SEC First Team. His 13 receiving touchdowns are a single season record at UGA. He was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Bennett threw for 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions in 12 starts in 2021 and accumulated 2,862 passing yards. He added 259 yards and a touchdown on the ground in 2021 and closed out the season as the offensive MVP of the national championship game against Alabama.

Last year’s award went to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who has a chance to become only the third player ever to win the award two times.

