Georgia football overcomes Brock Bowers injury, Vanderbilt in SEC road win

NASHVILLE—Fresh off its best performance of the season in a top 20 thumping of Kentucky, how would Georgia football respond to a sleepy 11 a.m. local kickoff time in a stadium with under 30,000 in attendance?

Not so great.

Georgia fell behind early, stormed back losing a couple of key offensive starters on its way to a 17-point halftime lead and saw Vanderbilt score 13 fourth-quarter points.

The Bulldogs left with a 37-20 decision for their 24th straight win.

Daijun Edwards late 62-yard run set up a 1-yard-touchdown on a day Edwards rushed for a career-high 146 yards on 20 carries.

Here are our takeaways:

Georgia football offense absorbs Brock Bowers injury and keeps going

Star tight end Brock Bowers was down on the turf with 7:24 to go in the second quarter with a sprained ankle after a 14-yard run (Georgia got 4 yards after a holding penalty). Georgia led 14-7 at the time.

The Bulldogs got a 31-yard Peyton Woodring field goal after Kendall Milton picked up a first down on a 4th-and-2.

Starting right tackle Xavier Truss left the game with a right leg/foot injury and was replaced by true freshman Monroe Freeling.

He was in when Georgia increased its lead to 24-7 on a Carson Beck to Dominic Lovett touchdown with 55 seconds to go in the first half.

Quirky play on first Georgia football scoring drive

Georgia’s second leading rusher before Kendall Milton broke free for 28 yards on Georgia’s second drive was an unlikely player.

Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger had one carry for six yards. It came after a fumble on the exchange from Van Pran-Granger to Carson Beck on a third-and-1 at the Georgia 38.

Beck scored on a 1-yard QB keeper to end the 71-yard drive.

Van Pran-Granger’s heads up play avoided a second first quarter turnover. Beck fumbled on Georgia’s opening drive when hit from a rusher coming from his right side.

Beck was 29 of 39 for 261 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was picked off by CJ Taylor on a throw on the right side that Taylor returned to the 1-yard line and Vanderbilt punched in. He also fumbled when sacked in the first quarter.

Commodores put points on Georgia football

Vanderbilt had not scored a touchdown against Georgia since 2018, but it didn’t take the Commanders long to find the end zone this time.

Ken Seals used a read/pass option and hit London Humphreys on 49-yard touchdown—the longest pass play against Georgia this season—for a 7-0 lead with 12:07 to go in the first quarter.

Seals was 4-of-4 for 76 yards on the opening drive.

On a 4th-and-8, Seals found Will Sheppard for a 20-yard touchdown, beating Malaki Starks on the play to the 1.

The Commodores scored on a 3-yard Seals to Richie Hoskins touchdown with 14:57 to go.

Georgia’s defensive line drew a false start penalty on Vanderbilt and the Bulldogs defense held.

Slant between Tykee Smith and Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Vanderbilt scored its most points against Georgia since a 31-27 win in 2013.

