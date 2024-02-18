Georgia football among schools to contact Michigan transfer safety

Michigan Wolverines safety Keon Sabb entered the NCAA transfer portal after Jim Harbaugh accepted the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers. Sabb, a former four-star recruit, is one of the top players available in the transfer portal.

Sabb will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He just won a national championship with Michigan and would project as a started at pretty much any Power Five program.

Last season, Sabb recorded 28 total tackles and two interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defensive back recorded six tackles and two pass deflections in the national championship against Washington.

The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly contacted Sabb along with Alabama, Syracuse, Oregon, Auburn and more top college football programs. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia missed out on elite Alabama transfer safety Caleb Downs, so the Bulldogs could still be looking to add another talented safety via the portal.

Georgia’s safety room for the fall is currently looking pretty stout. Georgia returns Malaki Starks, who should be a preseason All-American. Additionally, the Bulldogs added five-star recruit K.J. Bolden. Dan Jackson, Joenel Aguero, Alabama transfer Jake Pope, JaCorey Thomas, and David Daniel-Sisavanh highlight other key members of Georgia’s safety group. The big question at safety this spring is who will start opposite Starks?

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire