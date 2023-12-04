Georgia football OL enters transfer portal
Another Georgia Bulldog has entered the NCAA transfer portal, which officially opened on Monday and will last for 30 days.
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Austin Blaske announced his decision to transfer on Monday via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Blaske joins five other Bulldogs that have already announced transfer intentions.
OL Austin Blaske
DE C.J. Madden
WR Jackson Meeks
OLB Darris Smith
Blaske, a former three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, missed most of the 2023 season due to injuries after earning the starting left tackle role in the preseason.
The Faulkville, Georgia, native will have two years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 year.
Georgia will continue to assess its roster this offseason.