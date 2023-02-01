Georgia football offseason dates to know

The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions. However, now more than ever, the news cycle for football is 365 days per year.

The NFL’s offseason has already started for most teams. Four former Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in Super Bowl 57. Most NFL franchise are focusing on the draft and free agency.

The college football offseason is more critical than ever thanks to the transfer portal and name, image and likeness.

What offseason dates should Georgia football fans know ahead of the 2023 college football season?

Feb. 4: Senior Bowl

Four former Georgia Bulldogs are participating in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl is the premier NFL scouting event ahead of the combine.

Feb. 28- March 6: NFL combine

Georgia Bulldogs dominated the 2022 NFL combine. Will Georgia stars have an impressive performance at the 2023 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana?

March 15: NFL free agency begins

NFL free agency begins on March 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Former Georgia stars like Justin Houston, Lorenzo Carter, and A.J. Green are all scheduled to be free agents.

April 15: Spring game

Georgia will play in its annual spring football scrimmage on April 15. The spring game will be key for determining who has a leg up in Georgia’s quarterback battle.

April 27-29: 2023 NFL draft

Georgia football is coming off a historic 2022 NFL draft. The Bulldogs have a lot of intriguing NFL draft prospects again in 2023. Where will Stetson Bennett go in the draft?

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri.

May 1-15: Spring transfer portal opens

New players can enter the transfer portal following spring practice for the first time since January. Players can transfer whenever they want once they have their name in the transfer portal.

Kirby Smart and Georgia will certainly have some roster turnover following spring practice.

July (exact date TBD): SEC media days

The 2023 edition of SEC media days will be held in Nashville, Tennessee. Kirby Smart had some notable words ahead of the 2022 college football season. What will he say ahead of the 2023 season?

The 2022 SEC media days event was held from July 18-21.

Sept. 2: Georgia hosts UT Martin in season opener

Sanford Stadium will host Georgia’s first home game since Nov. 2022. The Dawgs open their 2023 college football season against UT Martin.

