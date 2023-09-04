Georgia football offers WR Nasir Newkirk
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to wide receiver recruit Nasir Newkirk.
Newkirk plays high school football for Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver is currently an unranked member of the class of 2025.
Nasir Newkirk plays both football and basketball for Dudley. The elite athlete is a good student.
On film, the Dudley standout does a good job of tracking the football through the air and is solid runner after the catch. Newkirk shows excellent balance through contact.
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
The talented wide receiver recruit announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:
Blessed to receive a offer from the University of Georgia ❤️🤍 @GeorgiaFootball @CoachBmac_ @CoachGeeez @DBoyzFootball @AntonioHall336 @CALLMEDBEST #AGTG pic.twitter.com/NF64ZBNjmN
— Nas💫 (@NasNewkirk) September 3, 2023