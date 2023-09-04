Georgia football offers WR Nasir Newkirk

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to wide receiver recruit Nasir Newkirk.

Newkirk plays high school football for Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver is currently an unranked member of the class of 2025.

Nasir Newkirk plays both football and basketball for Dudley. The elite athlete is a good student.

On film, the Dudley standout does a good job of tracking the football through the air and is solid runner after the catch. Newkirk shows excellent balance through contact.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The talented wide receiver recruit announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

