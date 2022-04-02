Georgia football offers top-ranked, 5-star RB

The Georgia Bulldogs football program has offered a scholarship to another great running back. Jerrick Gibson is a five-star running back in the class of 2024.

Now, Georgia football has offered Gibson, who is ranked as the No. 14 recruit in the class of 2024 and the top-ranked running back. He plays high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which is arguably the top high school program in the country.

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee offered Gibson a scholarship. The IMG Academy star has offers in March from Georgia, Auburn, FSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State and Alabama. March has been a good month for the five-star prospect.

Gibson has recently visited Florida and UCF. He visited Athens for the Georgia-Missouri football game in Nov. 2021.

Georgia football does not have any commitments in the sophomore class, but it has one of the best 2023 recruiting classes in the nation.

On tape, Gibson shows impressive burst and agility. He is a threat in the receiving game and has high-end speed. Gibson frequently avoids nearby tacklers with his cutting, speed, and acceleration.

The top-ranked running back in the class of 2024 announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via his Twitter account:

After having a great time and conversation with coach @DellMcGee i am honored to receive a offer from @GeorgiaFootball 🐶‼️ @NickDean_7 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/BVv8jAZYWd — Jerrick4 (@gibson_jerrick) March 18, 2022

More Football!