Georgia football offers scholarship to top 2023 CB Justyn Rhett
Four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett, out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, has received a scholarship offer from Georgia football.
After a great talk with @KirbySmartUGA I’d like to say I’ve been re-offered by the University of Georgia #GoDawgs 🔴⚫️ @BishopGormanFB @BrandonHuffman @bangulo @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/0K6R1qF5RV
— J (@JU5TYN) June 17, 2021
Rhett is rated the No. 13 cornerback and the No. 3 player in the state of Nevada in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound athlete visited the Dawgs on Thursday and was offered soon after.
Go Dawgs 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ir6NgdqYZA
— J (@JU5TYN) June 17, 2021
Rhett holds 14 offers, including Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida State and Georgia.
Check out some of Rhett’s highlights here.
