Georgia football offers scholarship to quarterback Brodie McWhorter

The Georgia Bulldogs are the latest college football program to offer a scholarship to talented quarterback recruit Brodie McWhorter. The 6-foot-2, 190-poiund quarterback has been a hot recruiting target recently. McWhorter has recent scholarship offers from North Carolina, Arkansas, and West Virginia. The talented quarterback prospect has also recently checked out Florida State’s campus.

Brodie McWhorter is one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia in the class of 2026. The unranked quarterback recruit plays high school football for Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia. McWhorter played alongside three-star Georgia signee Sacovie White at Cass.

Georgia football and head coach Kirby Smart are evaluating their future quarterback options with Carson Beck likely to head to the NFL after the 2024 college football season. Georgia’s answer could be on the roster with projected second-string quarterback Gunner Stockton. Additionally, Georgia football signee Ryan Puglisi is another potential option.

The Cass High School standout announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

Georgia football is typically looking to sign at least one quarterback per recruiting cycle. Georgia only has three quarterbacks on its roster right now, so the Bulldogs may add a transfer quarterback via the portal after spring practice.

