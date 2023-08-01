Georgia football offers scholarship to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s brother

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2026 athlete Justice Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Minkah Fitzpatrick played college football at Alabama. He played under Kirby Smart in 2015. Justice Fitzpatrick is looking to make a name for himself.

Justice Fitzpatrick plays high school football for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound athlete has recent scholarship offers from Syracuse, Western Michigan, Louisville, and Colorado.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the top players in the NFL. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Thomas Aquinas standout primarily plays wide receiver and defensive back.

The talented class of 2026 athlete announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via social media:

Blessed and honored to receive an offer from The university of Georgia!! #AGTG 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/fc0JDF5C4U — Justice Fitzpatrick (@JusticeFitzpat1) July 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire