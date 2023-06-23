Georgia football offers scholarship to elite pass rusher

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to three-star edge rusher Tylon Lee. Lee, a member of the class of 2025, has received significant recruiting interest from several SEC schools.

The three-star pass rusher plays high school football for Pace High School in Pace, Florida. Tylon Lee is ranked as the No. 383 recruit in the class of 2025. He is considered the No. 31 edge rusher and the No. 53 recruit in Florida.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football are off to a prosperous start in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Dawgs hold the nation’s best class of 2024 and 2025. Georgia has six commitments in the 2025 recruiting class including verbal pledges from four five-star recruits.

Tylon Lee has scholarship recent offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and Mississippi State. The three-star pass rusher has been hitting camps hard this summer.

Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is a key recruiter for the Pace standout.



The 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass rusher displays explosiveness and relentless pursuit in high sophomore year highlights. Per 247Sports, Tylon Lee recorded 88 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in his sophomore season.

Tylon Lee announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

