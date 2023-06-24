Georgia football offers scholarship to 4-star WR Naeshaun Montgomery

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite wide receiver recruit Naeshaun Montgomery. Montgomery is ranked as a four-star recruit.

Naeshaun Montgomery is ranked as the No. 77 recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Montgomery plays high school football for Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. The four-star receiver is the No. 12 player at his position and the No. 11 recruit in Florida.

Georgia football presently holds six commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have four commitment from five-star recruits in the class of 2025 and have the nation’s top rated 2025 class.

Naeshaun Montgomery is excellent at making contested catches over defenders. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver is an aggressive blocker.

The four-star has recent scholarship offers from Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, and Florida State. Montgomery has some pretty impressive sophomore season highlights via Hudl:

The class of 2025 wide receiver announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

