Georgia football offers scholarship to 2024 ATH Jaden Baugh

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and staff have been working hard on the recruiting trail. June 1 marked the first time recruits could visit programs and meet coaches face-to-face in 16 months.

UGA has already hosted dozens of recruits for official visits and camps, and coaches are making scholarship offers to match.

Georgia’s most recent offer in the class of 2024 is running back Jaden Baugh out of Columbia High School in Decatur, Georgia.

Baugh stands at 6 feet, 2 inches and 190 pounds as a rising sophomore. Baugh has spent time at quarterback, running back, outside linebacker and safety.

Check out more of his freshman season highlights here.

Recommended Stories