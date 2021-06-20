Georgia football offers scholarship to 2023 DE Mason Robinson

J.C. Shelton
Georgia football’s latest scholarship offer in 2023 recruiting cycle is McDonogh High School defensive lineman Mason Robinson.

Out of Owings Mills, Md., Robinson currently holds five scholarship offers, including South Carolina, Boston College, Pittsburg, Penn State and now Georgia.

Robinson (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) also plays both baseball and basketball at McDonogh High School.

While 247Sports has yet to rank Robinson, Rivals has already named the junior a four-star recruit.

Check out some of his highlights here.

