Georgia football offers scholarship to 2023 DE Mason Robinson
Georgia football’s latest scholarship offer in 2023 recruiting cycle is McDonogh High School defensive lineman Mason Robinson.
Blessed to earn an offer from The University Of Georgia🐶! #GoDawgs @CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/ND6BYcNErR
— Mason Robinson (@Mason42Robinson) June 18, 2021
Out of Owings Mills, Md., Robinson currently holds five scholarship offers, including South Carolina, Boston College, Pittsburg, Penn State and now Georgia.
2023 DE 6'4/230 @Mason42Robinson What happens when Maryland didn't have a 2020 season and you show up at Clemson Camp #StuccNtheGrind #TheMarathonContinues pic.twitter.com/AB24LaXOHB
— COACH CLARK (@COACHCLARK23) June 11, 2021
Robinson (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) also plays both baseball and basketball at McDonogh High School.
While 247Sports has yet to rank Robinson, Rivals has already named the junior a four-star recruit.
