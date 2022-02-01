Georgia football offers, in running for 2022 RB Andrew Paul

The Georgia Bulldogs offered three-star running back Andrew Paul extremely late in the recruiting process. The University of Georgia waited until one week before the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle to offer Paul.

It is rare for prospects to receive offers this late in the recruiting cycle. Paul is somewhat of a late bloomer thanks to his massive senior season. Paul announced his scholarship offer from UGA via Twitter:

The three-star running back played high school football for Parish Episcopal in Dallas, Texas. He is considering committing to Georgia, Clemson, Colorado, Michigan, or Michigan State.

Andrew Paul had 2,612 rushing yards and 44 total touchdowns in his final season with Parish Episcopal.

Paul could be the next man up if four-star running back Jordan James flips to Oregon. Georgia is looking to replace James Cook and Zamir White with their class of 2022 running backs.

The Bulldogs will return Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards from the 2021 roster. The Dawgs already have a solid running back class with powerful-running four-star Branson Robinson.

Andrew Paul will announce his college decision at 12:20 a.m. EST on Feb. 2, 2022. He is expected to commit to Georgia. Clemson may be the Bulldogs’ top competition for Paul.

Story continues

2022 Dallas Parish Episcopal RB Andrew Paul will be announcing his decision at 11:20 AM CT next Wednesdayhttps://t.co/ug47bqYhQo — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 27, 2022

More!