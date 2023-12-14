Georgia football offers RB Ezavier Crowell

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2027 running back recruit Ezavier Crowell. Crowell plays high school football for Jackson High School in Jackson, Alabama.

The Jackson standout has received scholarship offers from South Carolina, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon, and more top college football programs. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back is only a freshman in high school, but he is already making a big impact for Jackson High School.

Ezavier Crowell announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

The talented class of 2027 running back is currently unranked due to his young age. Kirby Smart and Georgia football are doing an excellent job of recruiting elite talent in both the class of 2024 and 2025.

