Georgia football offers QB Bo Polston

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2026 quarterback recruit Bo Polston. Polston plays high school football for Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Polston is currently and unranked recruit, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback has a big arm and solid mobility. He is primarily a pocket passer, but has the wheels to go for a decent scramble if the opportunity presents itself.

The Decatur Central standout had 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a sophomore. Bo Polston has over a dozen scholarship offers including recent offers from Michigan, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Indiana.

The unranked quarterback recruit announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

It is still very early in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Georgia football is still looking for its quarterback of the future after Carson Beck’s senior season in 2024. Gunner Stockton is Georgia’s second-string quarterback, but the Bulldogs will certainly add more talent to the quarterback room this offseason and with the 2025 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire