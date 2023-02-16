Georgia football offers pass rusher Mylachi Williams

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to elite pass rusher Mylachi Williams. Williams plays football for Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Drexel Hill is located in the west side of Philadelphia. Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown is very familiar with the area and is a key recruit for the Dawgs in the Northeast region of the country.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound edge rusher is ranked as a four-star recruit, per Rivals. He’s the No. 247 recruit in the country.

The four-star edge rusher has recent scholarship offers from Illinois, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Missouri.

In 2022, Mylachi Williams reportedly finished the season with 68 total tackles and 12 sacks. The Monsignor Bonner standout has good speed off the edge. He will continue to add to his frame throughout the rest of his high school career.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs currently have the No. 1 class of 2024 in the country. Georgia has 10 commitments in the junior class, but the defending back-to-back national champions are still looking for commitments from a few edge rushers.

Williams announced his scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs via Twitter:

Blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Georgia!#GoBulldogs pic.twitter.com/o5K68Gx4sA — Mylachi Williams (@24MylachiW) February 14, 2023

