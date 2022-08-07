Georgia football offers pair of young skill position recruits

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to a pair of young recruits. Georgia offered Mater Dei High School star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and St. Frances Academy standout cornerback Kevyn Humes.

Both players play for elite high school football programs.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is a member of the class of 2026, so he is a rising freshman in high school. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver already has scholarship offers from Penn State, Arizona, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, and many more.

Dixon-Wyatt has serious potential. The talented wide receiver has good hands, does a good job of tracking the football, and has excellent body control. He is a name to watch Georgia forward.

The Mater Dei rising freshman announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Kevyn Humes also received a scholarship offer from Georgia. The Bulldogs offered Humes after he impressed coaches in camp.

Humes is a rising sophomore at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. The talented defensive back has scholarship offers from other programs like Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Penn State.

Kevyn Humes has already visited Penn State, Maryland, and Northwestern. He announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter:

