Georgia football offers pair of class of 2025 recruits

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to massive in-state offensive tackle Mason Short. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive lineman is anything but short.

Mason Short plays high school football for Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Short is a member of the class of 2025 and is a freshman. Georgia offered Short when he took a visit to Athens on April 9.

Georgia Southern, Ohio State and Minnesota are among the schools that have already offered the Evans star.

The unranked offensive tackle announced his offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Next: Georgia offers athlete out of California

UGA also extended a scholarship offer to class of 2025 athlete Jadyn Hudson, who is also unranked due to his young age. Hudson plays high school football for Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California. Pittsburg is located east of San Francisco and Oakland.

Hudson plays defensive back and wide receiver. The freshman already has offers from Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Pittsburgh, Utah State and California. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete has a large catch radius and excels at winning jump balls.

He announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter:

