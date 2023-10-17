Georgia football offers Owen Cabell, a 2026 athlete at CPA

Georgia football has offered Christ Presbyterian Academy receiver Owen Cabell, the Class of 2026 athlete announced Tuesday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"After great discussions with @FranBrownUGA (Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown) I'm honored to receive a(n) offer from the University of Georgia!!" Cabell posted.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound sophomore came into the 2023 season with offers from Vanderbilt, Tennessee and UNLV. He’s a big-play threat averaging 19.8 yards per catch, with nine receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

His best outing for the Lions came when he caught three passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in a 17-16 win at Brentwood Academy in the season opener.

Georgia, the two-time defending College Football Playoff national champion, has offered 12 receivers and 15 recruits classified as overall athletes from the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. That includes Nashville Christian five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and Brentwood Academy receiver Shavar Young.

CPA has reached the Division II-AA state championship game five consecutive seasons, winning titles in 2018 and 2020. The Lions (7-1, 4-0 Division II-AA Middle Region) will host Franklin Road Academy in a crucial region game Friday.

