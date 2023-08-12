Georgia football offers OT Laderion Williams

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to talented class of 2025 offensive tackle recruit Laderion Williams. Williams plays high school football for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia.

Williams impressed Georgia coaches in a July camp and subsequently received a scholarship from the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle has scholarship offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Memphis, East Carolina, Arkansas State, and Middle Tennessee. Williams is a good student with a 3.7 GPA, per his social media account.

Georgia football recruiting is off to an excellent start in the 2025 cycle. The Bulldogs have commitments from multiple five-star recruits in the class of 2025 and a foundation for an elite recruiting class.

The Douglas County star announced his offer from Georgia via social media:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire