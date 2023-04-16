Georgia football offers lengthy TE Kendre Harrison

The Georgia football spring game is always a big draw for fans and recruits. The 2023 edition of G-Day was no exception.

Unranked tight end recruit Kendre Harrison received a scholarship offer from Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley when he attended the Georgia spring game on April 15.

Harrison is a member of the class of 2026. He got to meet former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, who was celebrating winning back-to-back national championships, on his visit to Athens, Georgia.

It was a memorable day for Kendre Harrison. Harrison plays high school football for Reidsville High School in Reidsville, North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound recruit is primarily considered a tight end, but also plays defensive end. Could he be the next great tight end at Georgia?

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley has done an elite job of recruiting the tight ends position. Hartley is one of the top recruiters in the country.

Kendre Harrison is also a talented basketball recruit. He has a scholarship offer from Texas A&M.

Kendre Harrison announced his scholarship offer from Georgia via Twitter:

