Georgia football offers lengthy CB Shamari Earls

The Georgia Bulldogs and defensive backs coach Donte Williams have extended a scholarship offer to cornerback recruit Shamari Earls. Earls is ranked as a four-star recruit and is a member of the class of 2025.

Georgia is always looking for elite secondary talent. Shamari Earls fits that bill. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback is the No. 154 prospect in the junior class. Earls is ranked as the No. 21 cornerback in the nation and the fourth-best recruit in Virginia.

Shamari Earls plays high school football for Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Virginia. Chester is located south of Richmond. The four-star recruit plays both defensive back and wide receiver. Last season, Earls recorded three interceptions and 715 receiving yards. Earls has recent scholarship offers from Louisville, Syracuse, and USC.

The Thomas Dale standout announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

#AGTG WOW after a great conversation i’m blessed to have received an offer from the University of Georgia!! @CoachDee_UGA @KirbySmartUGA @CoachSchuUGA pic.twitter.com/3vpx7MlKND — Shamari Earls (@shamari_earls) January 19, 2024

Georgia football and Kirby Smart still have a lot of work to do in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Georgia finished the class of 2024 cycle with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire